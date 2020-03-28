Nine more shops for door delivery in Madurai

To ensure residents stay indoors during the lockdown as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madurai Corporation has approved nine shops to deliver groceries at the doorstep.
This is in addition to the earlier list of 18 shops.
Residents can make a phone call to a grocery store in their locality to place an order and the essentials will be delivered at their doorstep the next day. Orders can be placed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
They have to pay a delivery charge of ₹25.
