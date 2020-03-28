Madurai

Nine more shops for door delivery in Madurai

Residents can make a phone call to a grocery store in their locality to place an order

To ensure residents stay indoors during the lockdown as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, Madurai Corporation has approved nine shops to deliver groceries at the doorstep.

This is in addition to the earlier list of 18 shops.

Residents can make a phone call to a grocery store in their locality to place an order and the essentials will be delivered at their doorstep the next day. Orders can be placed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

They have to pay a delivery charge of ₹25.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 10:24:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/nine-more-shops-for-door-delivery-in-madurai/article31189513.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY