Nine more DPCs to be opened in Watrap and Rajapalayam: Collector

Announcing the opening of nine more direct purchase centres (DPCs) in Rajapalayam and Watrap, District Collector J Meganatha Reddy said that it would benefit the farmers to sell their paddy with ease here on Friday.

Presiding over the farmers’ grievance redressal meeting held at the Collectorate, he said that the district administration would consider their demands and resolve them as early as possible. After the farmers expressed their difficulty to the Collector during the last meeting about the issues in selling their produce, he had assured to find ways.

Thanking the Collector for his swift action, when the farmers asked him to grant permission for lifting the alluvial soil ( vandal mann), he said that 271 tanks had been identified for the purpose. As and when they received a G.O from the government, the farmers can lift from the respective taluks.

He also said that water had been released from the Pilavakal reservoir for the purpose of irrigation. He appealed to the farmers to use the water judiciously.

During the meeting, when farmers raised the issue on power disruptions, Mr Meganatha Reddy said that 874 farmers in the district had benefited through the Chief Minister’s one lakh electricity connection scheme in Tamil Nadu. The shutdown complaints would be taken up with the TANGEDCO officials, he assured.

A health camp for the cattle (milch animals and goat) would be organised in Mettupatti village in Sattur shortly and the officials from the Animal Husbandry would conduct the vaccination drive. He also said that under the Union government’s programme to support the farmers with cash assistance of ₹6,000, he urged the farmers to furnish the applications and obtain Kisan Credit Card (KCC) through camps to be held shortly.

Joint Director (Agriculture) Uthandaraman, PA (to Collector) Agriculture Shankar S Narayanan, Cooperative Bank MD P Rajalakshmi, Deputy Director (Horticulture) Radhakrishnan and among other officers participated. Two officials were felicitated on their retirement and many farmers presented shawls for their service over the last 35 years.