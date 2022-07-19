Nine million tonnes of spices produced in India

THENI

There is has been steady increase in production of spices in the country along with other horticultural crops, which stands at about nine million tonnes now, said Prabhat Kumar, Horticultural Commissioner, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

He was addressing a two-day annual event at the Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, recently. Scientists from various universities attended the programme.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Dr Kumar said that export of spices had been fetching more than $3 billion to India. He presented a vision of the Union government to sustain the competitive edge of the Indian spice industry with more thrust on high-end value addition and new product development The global spice trade had been continuously increasing for the past three decades, both in terms of volume and value.

Though the definition of spice trade offered a scope for diverse interpretations, the global spice trade is estimated to be more than $50 billion. It includes spices and spice extracts like spice oils and oleoresins, which find ever increasing applications across pharmaceutical and wellness industry. The current global spice market is characterised by highly concentrated nature of supply and diversified demand, he added.

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Director N. Senthil welcomed. Homey Cheriyan, Director, Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, Calicut, stressed the need to enhance spice production across the country.

C.K. Thangamani, Director, Indian Institute of Spices Research, Calicut, E. Somasundaram, Director, TNAU, Coimbatore, and P. Paramaguru, Dean, HC&RI, Tiruchi, spoke.

Senior scientists from different States and TNAU scientists participated. J. Rajangam, Dean, Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, proposed a vote of thanks. HC&RI Assistant Professor R. Chitra said that the meet enabled resource persons to share their expertise and experience with the participants.