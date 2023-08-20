August 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Nine fishermen, who were freed from the Sri Lankan prison, three days ago, reached home in the early hours of Sunday.

Fisheries department officials said that on July 25, when nine fishermen ventured into the sea in two boats from Mandapam, they were arrested in mid-sea near Neduntheevu islet by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel under charges of poaching. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

Two days ago, when the case came up for hearing, the court released them with a condition that they would not indulge in violating the IMBL in future. In the event of any neglect or violation, they would be jailed for three years, the court said and directed them to be freed.

The released fishermen were handed over to the Indian authorities. After getting them permission for air travel, the fishermen reached Chennai, wherein they were received by the fisheries department officials.

In a van, they all reached home from Chennai airport, the officials said and gave the names of the fishermen as Suresh, Arumugam, Muthukumar, Manikandan, Jayaseelan, Velu, Muthu Irulandi, Mohamed Fakrudin and Rengasamy. The two boats, which were impounded have not been released yet. The officials said that the boat owners have to appear before the court on September 14.