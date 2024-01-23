ADVERTISEMENT

Nine injured in group clash

January 23, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Nine persons were injured in a group clash at Munneerpallam near here on Monday night.

 Police said N. Pattu, 37, of Desamanickam under Munneerpallam police station limits and his neighbour Petchidurai, 45, had a dispute over sewage flowing from both the houses. When an altercation erupted between the two families on Monday night, it led to a group clash in which Pattu’s supporters Hari, Kumar alias Udhayakumar, Usha and Vimal suffered cut injuries.

 In an apparent retaliation, Petchidurai, Petchiammal, Sankara Parvathi, Indhu and Priya were injured.

 All the injured have been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

 The Munneerpallam police have registered case against 13 persons from both sides.

CONNECT WITH US