Nine held for creating ruckus in women’s college

Madurai City Police have arrested nine persons who had barged into a women’s college under Tallakulam police station limits on their two-wheelers and assaulted a security personnel who prevented them, on Thevar guru puja day.

A statement said few persons who came on two-wheelers rode into the college premises. When security guard Bhoomi stopped them, they assaulted him and tried to run him over with their motorcycles. The youths had also abused the girl students in a filthy language.

Based on the college supervisor’s complaint, the police booked the unidentified persons for unlawful assembly, trespass, creating nuisance, assault, bid for culpable homicide, criminal intimidation and under provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act.

A special team that was formed to apprehend the accused tracked and arrested them.

Among the arrested are M. Surya, S. Muthunavesh, both from Sivaganga district, and M. Arunpandian, M. Manikandan, M. Sethupandi, all from K. Pudur.

Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar has also seized their motorcycles. The police warned that people who drive/ride vehicles in a rash manner and create fear among the public would face stringent action.