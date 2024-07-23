ADVERTISEMENT

Nine fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:50 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 08:23 am IST - Rameswaram:

They were fishing near Neduntheevu in two mechanized boats

S Sundar
Mechanised fishing boats anchored in Rameswaram fishing jetty as a mark of protest against arrest Sri Lanka Navy over frequent arrest of Indian fishermen. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 Nine fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimdam, were arrested by SriLankan Navy while fishing in two mechanised boats near Neduntheevu in early hours of Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Police sources said that the fishermen had set sailing from Rameswaram fishing harbour on Monday. 

Only on Friday, the mechanised boats and country boats fishermen had staged a massive protest in Rameswaram against the Centre for not checking the island nation from frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen. 

The fishermen claimed that 80 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were languishing in the prison in Sri Lanka. Besides, Sri Lankan navy had apprehended some 120 fishing boats. 

