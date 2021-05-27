Nine feared dead in GH for want of oxygen

KARAIKUDI

Collector, however, says only three died

At least nine patients were feared dead in the isolation ward at the Government Hospital here on Thursday, according to relatives.

However, Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy, who was present on the premises, told reporters that three persons had died. Officials from the Health department said the Government Hospital functioning on Railway Feeder Road here could not take in more patients. Hence, the new GH at Surakudi Road had 300 beds and out of which 200 had oxygen facility.

Rural Development Minister K R Periakaruppan had inaugurated the new facility on Wednesday.

The patients in the isolation ward on Railway Feeder Road were shifted to the new premises. Unfortunately, many patients from some of the private nursing homes here too had got admitted in the new GH. There was confusion for a while. In the melee, a few patients, said to be ‘severe’ could not get oxygen and the ‘interruptions’ led to their death.

The relatives blamed it on poor planning by the staff in shifting them from the old premises to the new facility. In-patients, who were continuously dependent on oxygen had trouble in getting it and led to the death, they said.

However, the Health officials said that three patients, who were even otherwise critical, had died and denied that Oxygen shortage was the cause.

The Joint Director (Health) Illango Maheswaran, RDO Surendran and others said that 230 MT of Oxygen was available and it was more than sufficient to handle the 179 patients in the new facility.

Not convinced, the relatives of the patients, who had died, demanded action and a thorough probe.