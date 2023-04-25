ADVERTISEMENT

Nine DPCs to come up across Dindigul district

April 25, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Officials taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony, held in Athoor in Dindigul district, for construction of nine DPCs. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, through virtual mode, laid the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of nine direct procurement centres (DPCs) for procuring paddy across Dindigul district.

The DPCs, to be run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), would come up at Athoor, Sitharevu, Vilampatti, Mattaparai, Keeranur, A. Kalayampattur, Periyampatti, Kovilamapatti and Akkaraipatti in Athoor, Nilakottai and Palani Assembly constituencies at a total cost of ₹5.63 crore, stated a press release.

He also inaugurated a 750 MT capacity godown to store public distribution system commodities in Kodaikanal. It has been constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TNCSC Regional Manager R. Merlin Bharathi, Deputy Manager K.N. Nalavazhuthi and others were present in the ceremony held in Athoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US