Nine DPCs to come up across Dindigul district

April 25, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Officials taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony, held in Athoor in Dindigul district, for construction of nine DPCs. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, through virtual mode, laid the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of nine direct procurement centres (DPCs) for procuring paddy across Dindigul district.

The DPCs, to be run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), would come up at Athoor, Sitharevu, Vilampatti, Mattaparai, Keeranur, A. Kalayampattur, Periyampatti, Kovilamapatti and Akkaraipatti in Athoor, Nilakottai and Palani Assembly constituencies at a total cost of ₹5.63 crore, stated a press release.

He also inaugurated a 750 MT capacity godown to store public distribution system commodities in Kodaikanal. It has been constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore.

TNCSC Regional Manager R. Merlin Bharathi, Deputy Manager K.N. Nalavazhuthi and others were present in the ceremony held in Athoor.

