Nine detained under Goondas Act

December 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Nine persons who were arrested in connection with the murder of a Scheduled Caste shepherd have been detained under the Goondas Act.

 When shepherd M. Mani, 60, of Manakkarai Keezhur was sleeping under a tree near his village on November 13 last, he was murdered by an armed gang. The Murappanadu police subsequently arrested D. Lakshmanan, 43, his younger brother Sankarasubbu, 40, Petchimuthu, 35, his younger brother K. Seenipandi, 31, D. Ramaiya, 45, P. Mariappan, 33, S. Esakkimuthu, 36, all from Manakkarai, S. Esakkimuthu, 21, M. Mari, 33, both from Thozhappanpannai under Srivaikundam police station limits. All the accused are from an intermediate caste.

 Based on the recommendation from Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Collector G.Lakshmipathi ordered their detention under the Goondas Act on Wednesday.

 “We’ve detained 182 persons under the Goondas Act this year, including 14 persons arrested under the POCSO Act,” said Dr. Balaji Saravanan.

