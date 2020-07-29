Nine deaths, 225 fresh cases in Madurai district

MADURAI

29 July 2020 20:52 IST

Out of a total of 10,618 patients, 7,995 have been discharged so far

A total of 225 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Wednesday taking the total tally to 10,618.

Seventy-two patients who tested positive had influenza-like illness or symptoms of acute respiratory infection. A total of 107 people were contacts of positive patients. Of the 225, 20 were frontline workers and one was an antenatal patient, according to Collector T. G. Vinay.

A total of 113 patients were discharged from treatment centres, taking the total number to 7,995.

Nine patients succumbed to the viral infection on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 231. There were a total of 2,392 active cases till date.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district on Wednesday recorded 370 positive cases, taking total tally to 7,256.

However, after 333 patients got discharged (total 4,664), there were 2,518 active cases in different hospitals and COVID care centres.

Meanwhile, five more patients from the district died as per the State medical bulletin. Among them was a 35-year-old patient with chronic kidney disease. The total number of deaths in the district stood at 74.

Theni

Theni recorded 131 fresh cases, which took the tally to 4,468. There were 215 discharges.

Dindigul

Dindigul reported 56 fresh cases, taking the total number to 2,622. The number of discharged patients stood at 149, taking the total number to 1,892.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram had 37 new cases, which took the total tally to 3,169. There were 118 discharges.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga district reported 44 fresh cases and the total tally stood at 2,226. Sixty-nine people were discharged, taking the total to 1,726.

Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi district continued to be the worst-hit with 316 more fresh cases, taking the took the total number of patients to 6,591 and active cases to 2,429. As many as 377 patients were discharged from various hospitals including Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli reported 382 cases, which took the district’s tally to 4,729 and the number of active cases to 1,957 after 158 patients were discharged.

Kanniyakumari recorded 202 new cases, taking the total to 4,275 and active cases to 1,943 after 335 patients were discharged.

Tenkasi’s tally moved up to 1,911 after the district had only 64 cases. There were 951 active cases after seven patients were discharged.

While two people died in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, Tenkasi reported one death in the past 24 hours.