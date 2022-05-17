Nine arrested for rioting near Nilakottai

A quarrel between two brothers selling fish and two youth leads to group clash

Police personal deployed at Kandhappakottai village near Nilakottai in Dindigul district on Monday night.

A wordy quarrel between two youth and two brothers who were selling fish in a cargo vehicle near Pallapatti led to a group clash on Monday.

When the two brothers from Pallapatti were selling fish, two youth from nearby Kandhappakottai asked them to park their vehicle away from the carriage way. A wordy quarrel erupted between them, following which the brothers assaulted the youth.

The youth left the place. Later, they damaged the windshield of the cargo vehicle of the brothers parked near their village.

This angered the brothers who, along with a few others, went to Kandhappakottai carrying wooden logs and sharp-edged weapons and damaged a few two-wheelers and windshields of a few cars. They also hurled petrol bombs and inflicted bleeding injuries on a few persons in the village.

Nilakottai Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Sugumar said three injured persons had been admitted to hospital.

Ammaiyanaickanoor police have booked the accused for rioting, abusing, assaulting, attempt to murder, and under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

Nine persons had been arrested in this connection, Mr. Sugumar said.