‘Nil panel’ should be recorded by competent authority: HC

‘Nil panel’ should be recorded by the competent authority for a particular year if no panel was formed, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while disposing of a batch of petitions seeking a direction to the State to form a panel for promotion to the post of Higher Secondary School Headmasters.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that in the event of taking a decision not to fill up posts, the authorities were well within the power to record ‘Nil Panel’ in the file and pass on the year without forming a panel or without granting any promotion as promotion per se cannot be claimed as a matter of right.

The preparation of a year-wise panel was not mandatory. Any year can be passed on without forming a panel by the competent authority, but an administrative procedure required that ‘Nil Panel’ should be recorded for that particular year, the judge observed.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a direction to the School Education Department to form a panel for the academic year 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 and include names of the petitioners for promotion to the post of Headmasters. They said the authorities, without forming a panel for 2020-21 and 2021-22, were preparing one for the current year.

The judge observed that all promotions are to be made strictly in accordance with the rules and by following the procedures contemplated. The right of an employee for promotion would arise only if a decision was taken to fill up the posts by the competent authority and a panel of eligible persons who were fit for promotion to the higher posts was published.

Formation of a panel would arise only if an administrative decision was taken by authorities to fill up the posts as per the rules. Taking an administrative decision was prerogative of the competent authority and would not fall within the right of the employee. The court cannot direct the authorities to form a panel as pointed out by the petitioners., the judge said.

The panel for the year 2022 has been formed and if the petitioners are otherwise qualified and in the order of seniority, the authorities have to consider the names of all the eligible persons, including the petitioners, for promotion to the higher posts, the judge said.