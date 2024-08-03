GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIB CID police seize 120 kg of ganja; arrest seven

Updated - August 03, 2024 10:05 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 10:04 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Narcotics Intelligence Bureau – CID seized 120 kg of ganja at Chinna Udaippu near Madurai on Thursday, and arrested seven persons.

Acting on a tip-off about ganja being transported from Andhra Pradesh to Tirunelveli through Madurai, the NIB CID personnel conducted a vehicle check at Chinna Udaippu along the Ring Road.

They stopped a car and questioned the occupants. The driver of the car disclosed that a lorry was following his vehicle carrying the contraband.

Subsequently, they stopped the lorry. While checking it, they found ganja inside the lorry and the narcotic substance was to be handed over to a person in Tirunelveli.

NIB CIB registered case against 10 persons and arrested seven of them — V. Periyasamy, 52, of Salem, S. Pratheep Kumar, 31, of Perundurai, M. Baskar, 27, of Krishnagiri, T. Pradeep, 44, of Tiruppur, M. Mohhamad Younus, 43, of Salem, A. Jayaraj Pandian, 41, of Tirunelveli and S. Mariyappan, 36, of Thoothukudi.

T. Raja, 29, of Tirunelveli, L. Chandru, 25, of Thoothukudi and Veerbagu of Madurai were absconding. Further investigation was on, the police said.

