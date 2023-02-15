ADVERTISEMENT

NIA teams searches four places in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi districts

February 15, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Armed policemen deployed at the house of Manzoor at Karikathoppu near Tirunelveli Town even as an NIA team conducts a search inside on Wednesday morning. | Photo Credit: Shaikmohideen A

In a predawn operation, National Investigation Agency teams simultaneously searched the houses of suspected sympathisers of banned Islamic outfits in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts on Wednesday to probe their surmised roles in the 2022 Coimbatore cylinder bomb blast case.

The searches were conducted in the houses of Anwardeen in Karikkathoppu near Tirunelveli Town, Kamaludeen in Ervadi near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district, Ayeesha in Achchanpudur in Tenkasi district and Haris Khan in Kayalpattinam near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

While a four-member NIA team entered the house of Anwardeen, who is selling construction materials, around 5 a.m. with armed local police guarding them, another team, led by Inspector Ranjit, searched the house of Kamaludeen on Mohideen Mosque Middle Street in Ervadi at the same time.

The teams that searched the houses of Anwardeen and Kamaludeen were accompanied by bank officials to check their financial transactions.

While an NIA team searched the house of Ayeesha at Achchanpudur, another team searched the house of Haris Khan of KTM Street in Kayalpattinam.

“The teams are apparently searching for more clues relating to the Coimbatore cylinder bomb blast case following the information that they could extract from those who have already been arrested in connection with the case,” a senior police officer here said.

