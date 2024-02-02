NIA searches NTK functionary’s house, studio

February 02, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - TENKASI

National Investigation Agency officials conducted surprise check in the house and the studio of a Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) functionary in the district on Friday.

Sources said, a three-member NIA team that entered the house of NTK State coordinator Isai Mathivaanan in Viswanathaperi near Vasudevanallur here, grilled him for a while and searched his house and then his studio in the same area. As the NTK cadre started gathering at the spots where the searches were going on, the Sivagiri police were deployed to give protection to the investigators.

After the searches ended, Mr. Isai Mathivaanan was asked to appear before NIA on February 7 at it’s Chennai Office for another round of questioning, it is said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NIA officials questioned me as they suspect that I had links with Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). They, after browsing through my portal, have taken three mobile phones from me and have asked me to appear for inquiry on February 7 at Chennai. Since we (NTK) are criticising the BJP for its failure in giving a progressive government since 2014, we are being coerced through these searches,” he told reporters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.