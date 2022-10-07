NIA searches house of Naam Tamilar Katchi functionary in Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau October 07, 2022 11:53 IST

Residence of the 27-year-old man who works at Chennai was searched over his suspected links with LTTE

Following a search, NIA sleuths come out of the residence of a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary in Sivaganga district on October 7, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three officers attached with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a search at the residence of Vigneshwaran, a functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Sivaganga on Friday. Sivaganga district police sources said the NIA team arrived at 6 a.m. and conducted search for about two hours in the house situated on the Mannar Duraisingam Arts and Science College Road. Another source claimed the NIA officers interrogated 27-year-old Vigneshwaran and seized a few documents and literature about the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a banned outfit and also portrait of the slain LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. The source further said Mr. Vigneshwaran was working in Chennai and had contacts with some of the sympathisers of the banned outfit.



