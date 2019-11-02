NIA questions man who worked in Dubai

Sleuths of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) questioned one S. Ahamathulla, 34, a native of Mayakulam, near Erwadi, on Saturday, allegedly in connection with raising of funds by a group of Indians in UAE for setting up an Islamic State in India.
After questioning his parents, the two-member NIA team questioned Ahamuthulla who had worked in Dubai in 2016 before returning home. He was presently employed in a jewellery shop here.
The NIA is probing the alleged fund raising case after arresting 14 Indians who were deported from UAE.
The agency had launched searches in the houses of five of them, who hailed from the district in July. The present questioning appears to be a follow up of the case, police sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.