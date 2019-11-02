NIA questions man who worked in Dubai

Sleuths of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) questioned one S. Ahamathulla, 34, a native of Mayakulam, near Erwadi, on Saturday, allegedly in connection with raising of funds by a group of Indians in UAE for setting up an Islamic State in India.

After questioning his parents, the two-member NIA team questioned Ahamuthulla who had worked in Dubai in 2016 before returning home. He was presently employed in a jewellery shop here.

The NIA is probing the alleged fund raising case after arresting 14 Indians who were deported from UAE.

The agency had launched searches in the houses of five of them, who hailed from the district in July. The present questioning appears to be a follow up of the case, police sources said.