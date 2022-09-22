NIA conducts search operations at PFI office in Dindigul

The office of Popular Front of India where sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Dindigul on September 22, 2022 | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers attached to National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched searches at the office of the Popular Front of India (PFI) at Begampur in Dindigul in the wee hours on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Armed personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were deployed around the office during the search operation that spanned over two hours from 4 a.m.

A large number of PFI workers who swarmed the area, raised slogans against the NIA officials until the search concluded.