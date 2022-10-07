NIA conducts search at Sivaganga man’s house over suspected LTTE links

Residence of the 27-year-old man who works at Chennai was searched over his suspected links with LTTE

The Hindu Bureau SIVAGANGA
October 07, 2022 18:09 IST

Following a search, NIA sleuths come out of the residence of 27-year-old Vigneshwaran in Sivaganga district on October 7, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three officers attached with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a search at the residence of a 27-year-old man in Sivaganga on Friday over his suspected links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Sivaganga district police sources said the NIA team arrived at 6 a.m. and conducted search for about two hours in the house of Vigneshwaran, situated on the Mannar Duraisingam Arts and Science College Road.

Another source claimed the NIA officers interrogated him and seized a few documents and literature about LTTE, a banned outfit and also portrait of the slain LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

The source further said Mr. Vigneshwaran was working in Chennai and had contacts with some of the sympathisers of the banned outfit.

