NIA arrests SDPI’s Ramanathapuram district secretary at Valinokkam

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) district secretary Barakathullah (40) of Valinokkam in Kadaladi taluk in Ramanathapuram district was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Thursday.

The NIA team conducted a search at his house from the early hours and interrogated him. As the news spread, SDPI sympathisers and cadre, including women in the locality, assembled in front of Barakathullah’s house and shouted slogans against the NIA officials.

“The minorities are unnecessarily targeted by the Union government under the guise of some baseless links with banned outfits. We will not be rattled by such threats,” they said.

When the crowd spotted Barakathullah being taken in a police vehicle, the women attempted to prevent the police from taking him with them. However, the presence of a large posse of police ensured that the agitators were kept at a distance. An uneasy calm prevailed in the area for a while.

Members of many Muslim outfits resorted to road blockade and held demonstrations in Mandapam, Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram.

In Theni district, Muslims blocked Cumbum-Kumili Road, demanding that the NIA should release the arrested SDPI and PFI (Popular Front of India) functionaries.

The regional secretary of the PFI, who hailed from Cumbum and is living in Madurai, was arrested by the NIA during the searches conducted in the morning. The police tried to convince the agitators to give up the demonstration, but they refused to disperse. Finally using mild force, the police removed the agitators from the road.

Traffic had been blocked for about 30 minutes. The arrested persons were taken to a private marriage hall.

Later in the day, functionaries of the PFI and the SDPI blocked road at Begampur junction in Dindigul. Similar road blockades were held in Palani and Kodaikanal by the PFI cadre. Over 80 protesters were detained and released in the evening, the police said.