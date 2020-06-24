NGO seeks SHRC intervention

People’s Watch has written to the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission seeking appropriate action against the erring policemen involved in the Sattankulam custodial torture and death case.

In a letter, its Executive Director Henri Tiphagne said that action should be initiated against the Judicial Magistrate, Sattankulam, and the police for the illegal manner in which the two traders, Jayaraj and Bennix, were remanded.

Further, a case should be registered against the erring policemen under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the same must be investigated by the CBI.