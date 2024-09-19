GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NHRC team’s probe in Maanjolai tea estate continues

Published - September 19, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-member National Human Rights Commission that began its four-day probe on Wednesday into the alleged human rights violations in Maanjolai tea estate continued to meet tea estate workers on Thursday.

After meeting Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan and Assistant Director of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Division Ilaiyaraja, the NHRC members, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Singh and Inspector of Police Yogendra Kumar Tripati,went to Maanjolai tea estate to start their inquiry with the workers.

After meeting the tea estate workers at Maanjolai on Wednesday evening, the NHRC members, who stayed overnight at Manimuthar, went back to the tea estate on Thursday to meet the workers of Naalumukku and Ooththu, which are part of the Maanjolai tea estate.

While the team met 250 people in Naalumukku till afternoon, it reached Ooththu area around 5.45 p.m. and started meeting the workers separately. They also did not allow others to be present during recording the statements of the workers.

After completing their inquiry in Maanjolai tea estate, the NHRC team is expected to receive information relating to human rights violation, if any, from the public before winding-up the probe on Saturday.

