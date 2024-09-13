NHRC team to visit Manjolai plantations from September 18: PT leader

A team from the National Human Rights Commission is scheduled to visit the Manjolai Tea Plantations from September 18, said Pudiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy here on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Krishnasamy said that he had lodged a complaint with the NHRC in New Delhi on August 22. Following the petition, the NHRC members are visiting the district for four days to conduct an inquiry.

The PT leader has been voicing to protect the plantation workers and has approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court praying for restoring the workers with jobs. The court is hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions, including the one filed by Dr. Krishnasamy.

In his public interest litigation petition filed before the court, Dr. Krishnasamy sought the cancellation of the voluntary retirement scheme offered by Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to the workers as a one-time settlement. He also sought a direction to the State government to assign the land to an extent of four hectares to each tea plantation worker.

Appearing in person before the court, he argued that the tea plantations workers who were living in Manjolai, Kakkachi, Nalumukku, Oothu and Kuthiraivetti villages were traditional forest dwellers, as per the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights Act, 2006).

He sought the grant of other monetary reliefs to each tea plantation worker in other words, the traditional forest dwellers.

