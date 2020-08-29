NHAI toll fee revision at 28 plazas in State from Sept. 1

29 August 2020 21:34 IST

CHENNAI

Toll fee at 28 plazas in the State that are under the control of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will go up by at least 5% from September 1.

The annual revision is based on the wholesale price index (WPI) where 2% is fixed increase and the remaining calculated on the WPI. The increase comes at a time when truckers have been seeking some kind of relief from the government.

“Not many factories are operational which means we don't get as many trips. We sought a six month moratorium for toll collection and had suggested that the government extend the period of operation of the plazas by the same period but to no avail,” said M. R. Kumaraswamy, president, Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation. He said that the business was at its lowest ebb and that small operators were hit the hardest.

Sources in NHAI said that they were only doing what was required under the law. Any decision to waive the fee should be made by the government. Toll collections stand at around 70% of normal times since private and public transport vehicles are off the roads.