NHAI told to complete service roads along Madurai-Tirunelveli highway

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy had drawn the attention of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to the incomplete service road on either sides of Madurai-Tirunelveli highway between Pandian Colony and Pavali Road junction in Virudhunagar town.

Based on a petition from Virudhunagar district secretary of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, M. Muthukumar, seeking completion of the service roads, Mr. Meghanath in his letter, dated May 10, asked the Project Director, NHAI, Madurai, to take appropriate action.

Service road on both sides of the highway had been laid from Chathrareddiyapatti Junction up to Rail Over Bridge near Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital when the highway was widened.

However, the service roads was incomplete and had not been laid between Pandian Colony and Pavali road junction and within this stretch, two bridges — one minor and one major — were located.

People from areas on the western parts of the highway like Erichchanatham, Sengundrapuram, Kundalapatti, Seeniyapuram, Pavali, Elgaipatti, Chandragiripuram, Vadamalakurichi, Meenakshipuram, Sivagnanapuram, Pappakudi, Chinnamooppanpatti, Kalaignar Nagar were finding it difficult to cross the highway to reach Virudhunagar town located on the eastern side.

Besides, barricades have been put up to prevent people from getting into the carriage way, Mr. Muthukumar in his memorandum has said.

"This has forced the people to ride motorbikes and autorickshaws on the opposite lanes to reach the other side of the highway," Mr. Muthukumar said.

This has led to fatal accidents, he pointed out.

Stating that people from villages on the western side of the highway have to take a circuitous route to reach the town and vice versa, Mr. Muthukumar said that it was leading to additional expenditure due to increased fuel cost.

Stating that NHAI has been putting up service roads in various districts, he wondered why such a facility has not been provided in Virudhunagar town.

However, NHAI has proposed to lay the service roads for over 300 metres on both sides. "We have sent a proposal to our headquarters and are waiting for clearance. If cleared, we will take up the work, including construction of the two bridges, at the earliest," a NHAI official said.