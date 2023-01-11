NHAI observes Road Safety Week

January 11, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Madurai and CUBE observed Road Safety Week at Kappalur toll plaza near here on Wednesday to drive home the message of making roads safe for everyone.

It was held in accordance with the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways observing the week between January 11 and 17 as part of ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’, the national cleanliness fortnight, stated a press release. The event was coordinated by a Madurai-based NGO, Voice Trust.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirumangalam) V. Vasanthakumar inaugurated the event in the presence of Ambati Srinivasa Kiran Kumar, project head (south) of CUBE, an aggregator of toll roads.

Awareness on road safety will be ensured in toll plazas in Sattur, Salaipudur and Nanguneri through staging street plays by students of Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, added the release.