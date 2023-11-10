NHAI earns ₹179.25 crore through toll for poorly-maintained Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi highways

November 10, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which earned ₹179.25 crore as toll from vehicles using Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi four-lane highway has reportedly spent only ₹10.70 crore in the past five years for maintaining it.

Ever since the Union government floated tenders in 2008 for laying the 47-km highway, there were various hurdles. After the contractor handpicked abandoned it midway citing various reasons, another contractor was selected through re-tender. And the quality of this stretch has always been far from satisfactory, with cracks and pits in more than a hundred spots, though toll is being collected at Vagaikulam near Thoothukudi airport.

Even as the stretch between Kanniyakumari and Chennai has been relaid, the Tirunevleli -Thoothukudi stretch remains neglected for reasons best known to the NHAI which claims that this road would be relaid before the onset of northeast monsoon. However, it has apparently postponed the work to next year.

Besides the potholed carriageway, the median has been damaged at several places using which two-wheeler riders dangerously sneak through to the other side.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the NHAI to collect only 50% toll from vehicles “as it has failed to carry out even maintenance works.”

The NHAI has replied to a RTI query that it earned ₹179.25 crore from toll collection while spending only ₹10.70 crore for maintaining it between June 2019 and September 2023. But there is no sign of maintenance of any form anywhere, road users complain.

“Hundreds of potholes and long and wide cracks cause accidents every day even as NHAI claims it has spent ₹10.70 crore for maintenance,” says RTI activist M. Sugan Christopher of Mela Puthaneri near Palayamkottai.

The bridge

Another query is about the huge sum the NHAI spent on the badly damaged bridge across Tamirabharani river near Vallanadu. Though the bridge was built at a cost of ₹22 crore, the NHAI has so far spent ₹13.22 crore for reportedly plugging the holes on it. The NHAI calls this prolonged work at this bridge as ‘repair, rehabilitation and strengthening’ even as the bridge is developing holes repeatedly. However, both sides of the bridge cannot be used even now as the ‘repairing and strengthening’ is going on indefinitely, the activist said.

“The road should be made safe since the road-users pay toll. Besides paying the toll, the vehicles suffer damage due to the pits and cracks. Above all, this unsafe road causes accidents, mostly involving two-wheelers. So, it is high time the NHAI relaid it,” he says.

