NHAI collects toll even for using ‘diverted route’

MADURAI

28 June 2021 20:33 IST

Vehicles pass through busy Tirumangalam after paying the toll

Even as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun re-laying of Madurai-Virudhunagar stretch of highway, it has invited the ire of road users for continuing to collect toll despite diverting vehicles through a ‘non-toll’ road in Tirumangalam.

M. Balasubramanian, 39, of Sivakasi said that he was charged ₹85 at Kappalur toll plaza. “After hardly crossing 150 metres, the ‘toll road’ was closed and my car was diverted through Tirumangalam town,” he said.

A civil engineer from Madurai, K. Kannapiran, 58, wondered why NHAI should collect toll for using only a 150-metre stretch of road. “I did not take a ‘toll road’ again after the diversion through Tirumangalam town as I was proceeding to T. Kallupatti. Instead of providing me a traffic-free good road, NHAI diverted me through busy Tirumangalam town with pedestrians, cattle and all types of vehicles, leading to exasperation. I did not pay toll for using this type of unsafe road,” he said.

For two more days

However, NHAI Project Director (in charge) K. Mathivanan said that as per the NHAI policy, the road users need to pay toll while passing through the toll plaza whenever renovation of road was undertaken. The diversion through Tirumangalam will continue for only two more days, he said.

However, Mr. Kannapiran said that the NHAI should have diverted the vehicle through the other lane with proper temporary median as it was done near R.R. Nagar.

After a part of rail overbridge at R.R. Nagar between Virudhunagar and Sattur collapsed in November 2020, the NHAI had blocked traffic on one side of the four-lane highway for nearly two km. “When NHAI can allow two-way traffic on one-way lane in Virudhunagar district for nearly eight months, why cannot the officials replicate it here too,” he asked.