’NGOs should help disseminate labour laws to stakeholders’

June 15, 2023 - RAMANATHAPURAM

Awareness of various clauses of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 is still lacking in Ramanathapuram district, says T. Pari, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) Ramanathapuram.

Speaking at a recently held seminar to mark World Day Against Child Labour in the district, he pointed out that though the number of child labourers had come down, not many who employed children were aware that they too were punishable under the Act.

“Whoever employs a child will not only be fined but can be imprisoned for a term which is not less than six months and it can extend up to two years. Similarly, in certain cases even parents can be fined for repeat offences. These are certain rules that many are unaware of,” Mr. Pari said.

He hoped that the various NGOs working in the field would create awareness of the issue among various stakeholders.

K. Pondevi, Inspector, (Anti Child Trafficking Unit), said that during summer holidays, the police team noticed many boys working in various units. Most of them said they were working to earn extra money, which they could use for admission to college. “It is not just the financial situation of the families that is pushing a child to go out and look for work but also illiteracy that is prevalent in the district.,”

She attributed it to lack of awareness of various schemes and welfare aid given by the government to financially poor students.

Exhorting SHGs and NGOs working among the children, she said the need of the hour was to focus on economic stability, so that children were not forced to go to work and place themselves in a position of vulnerability.

Director S. Sathaiah of Rural Workers Development Society, which organised the seminar along with CRY, said 139 child labourers had been identified in 52 villages of Ramanathapuram and steps were being taken to rehabilitate them and to make the district child-labour free.

