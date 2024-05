Collector M.S. Sangeetha has urged non-governmental organisations (NGO) and educational institutions to procure licence for their hostels and homes before July-end. Referring to the Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, the Collector said in a press release that under the Act it was mandatory to get the licence. Those who run hostels and homes could apply for the licence immediately. Failing to do so would invite two-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000, the release said.

