NGO submits plan of action for protecting Tamirabharani river to civic authorities in Tirunelveli

Submitting a comprehensive plan of action to the Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner to protect the Tamirabharani, the ‘Nam Tamirabharani’ forum has urged the citizens to join hands in safe guarding the waterbody.

The forum’s founder Saktinathan has suggested the authorities to carry out a digital mapping of the river, which runs through the city. By marking the boundaries and laying survey stones, the dumping could be prevented directly. Currently, wastes of all kinds generated from private dwellings, commercial undertakings such as cinema houses, shops and hotels, lodges and hospitals are either dumped or let in to the waterbody.

Likewise, with the Under Ground Drainage works under way, the houses and other buildings should be instructed to collect the sewerage only in septic tanks and not to let it out in the Tamirabharani. “It is dangerous and harmful as sewage water is mixed with the water,” Mr Saktinathan said.

There were many people, who washed their two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in the river water. The oil wastes from the vehicles polluted the water. Interestingly, vehicles cannot move near the waterbody in Arukankulam and Naranammalpuram as the area has been cordoned off. This method could be followed in other places and this would discourage vehicle owners from using the river body as a place to wash their bikes.

There were aplenty of shrines and devotees, who perform pujas on special occasions, leave the flowers and other materials in the spot. A number of pet owners used the Tamirabharani as a bathing spot and this should be discouraged. Violators should be fined as per the laws.

There were also complaints of old cloth vendors using the river to wash their clothes. They take away the good ones and leave the worn out dresses in the river. The bathing ghat (padithurai) was damaged and it needed to be revamped.

The anti-socials used the padithurai spots to consume liquor and there were many broken bottles in the vicinity. “It will not only harm human beings, but can also be dangerous to animals,” he said.

The flower wastes and banned plastic was yet another major menace. The public should be educated initially and repeat offenders should be fined as per the laws.

The forum appealed to the public to join hands in preserving and protecting the river body, and restore the lost sheen to the city. By planting saplings on both sides of the river bed, it could turn out to be the most preferred destination for the residents and for visitors, Mr. Saktinathan added.