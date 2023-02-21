NGO seeks action against Cuddalore district police for not taking action against couple

February 21, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Even after a 28-year-old woman hailing from the Scheduled Caste community complained about atrocities meted out to her and two children by a Vanniyar couple under Thiddakudi police limits in Cuddalore district, the police had not taken any action for almost 30 days.

In a petition addressed to the Director General of Police Sylendra Babu, the woman Tamilselvi (28), wife of Kaviarasan, said that a couple (Kolanjinathan and his wife Tamilselvi) living in the same locality had been humiliating her and attacked her with weapons. Despite submitting complaints with the Thittakudi police on January 16, they had not taken action.

As a result, again on January 19, she and her two children - 6 years and 5 years old - were assaulted by the couple. When the issue was taken up with the police, they registered an FIR (First Information Report) against Kolanjinathan and his wife, under IPC Sections 294 b, 506 (1), SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 2015 read with 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) among others.

However, the police did not arrest the couple. When on February 7 night, the couple knocked her doors and brandished a knife attempting to kill her, she immediately took up the issue with the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police, upon whose directions, the Thittakudi police assured her that they would take action.

Under such circumstances, when the complainant approached Evidence, an NGO, following which a fact-finding team visited the habitation on February 16.

According to Evidence executive director A. Kathir, the Thittakudi police and the DSP had not taken action as per the laws.

“Just registering a case alone is not enough. Within 30 days, the police should have filed its final report, but in this case, they have not even questioned the complainant Tamilselvi...” he charged.

The reason behind the police not arresting the accused immediately also gave suspicion since the couple had filed a bail application in the High Court. When the complainant learnt about this, she personally appeared before the court and submitted video evidence following which the court dismissed the bail and directed the police to arrest them, Mr. Kathir said and added that the complainant’s husband was working abroad.

The fact-finding team urged the government to take stern action against the DSP and the Thittakudi police for not acting swiftly. The NGO demanded the government to pay compensation to the complainant and also give protection to the family.