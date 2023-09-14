NGO founder held for cheating teachers

September 14, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The District Crime Branch police have arrested the founder of a non-governmental organisation for allegedly cheating jobseekers to the tune of several lakhs of rupees and “appointing” them in schools.

The police said Louis Rajkumar, 42, of Innaciarpuram under Thoothukudi North Police Station limits and his wife Kavitha, 32, who were running an NGO, Neem, approached M. Maria Sylvia, 27, of Rajapalayam near here in 2002 with the promise of appointing her in a high school near Siluvaipatti with the approval of the District Educational Officer for teaching slow learners.

They promised to give her a monthly salary of ₹15,000 and demanded ₹50,000 as deposit. Ms. Maria Sylvia paid the deposit amount to Louis Rajkumar. As she was not given the salary for the past four months and the deposit too, Ms. Maria Sylvia filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Sarvanan, who directed the District Crime Branch police to probe the case.

The police arrested Louis Rajkumar on Thursday. During interrogation, he reportedly admitted that he and his wife had received the deposit of ₹50,000 from more than 100 jobseekers, who got neither the salary nor the refund of the deposit. The police are searching for Kavitha.

