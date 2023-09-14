ADVERTISEMENT

NGO founder held for cheating teachers

September 14, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch police have arrested the founder of a non-governmental organisation for allegedly cheating jobseekers to the tune of several lakhs of rupees and “appointing” them in schools.

The police said Louis Rajkumar, 42, of Innaciarpuram under Thoothukudi North Police Station limits and his wife Kavitha, 32, who were running an NGO, Neem, approached M. Maria Sylvia, 27, of Rajapalayam near here in 2002 with the promise of appointing her in a high school near Siluvaipatti with the approval of the District Educational Officer for teaching slow learners.

They promised to give her a monthly salary of ₹15,000 and demanded ₹50,000 as deposit. Ms. Maria Sylvia paid the deposit amount to Louis Rajkumar. As she was not given the salary for the past four months and the deposit too, Ms. Maria Sylvia filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Sarvanan, who directed the District Crime Branch police to probe the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested Louis Rajkumar on Thursday. During interrogation, he reportedly admitted that he and his wife had received the deposit of ₹50,000 from more than 100 jobseekers, who got neither the salary nor the refund of the deposit. The police are searching for Kavitha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US