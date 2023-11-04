NGO distributes new clothes and sweet to children

November 04, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Celebrating its 11th anniversary, Padikattugal, an NGO which has been working for the welfare and protection of orphans in the city, distributed new clothes and sweet to children at a function on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, advocates K. Samidurai and R.M. Anbuneedhi, motivator T. Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar and Vaigai College of Engineering Principal R. Sivaranjani and others lauded the yeomen services of the volunteers of Padikattugal. Malaichami and Kishore Kumar of the NGO said that with support from philanthropists and other donors, they were able to successfully help poor students pursue their education.