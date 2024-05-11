NGO demands strict action against perpetrators of Deevattipatti attack on Dalit community members

Condemning the ‘inaction’ of police department against the perpetrators belonging to caste Hindu community who attacked the members of the Dalit community during a temple festival at Deevattipatti village in Salem district, Kathir of ‘Evidence,’ organisation based in Madurai, has released a press statement demanding strict action against those who were responsible for the violence.

In his statement, he said that it was revealed during his visit to the village that the Dalit community villagers were attacked by the members of the intermediary castes. He said that even police personnel, in the name of investigation, had entered houses of Dalit community and attacked them.

False cases had also been foisted against the Dalit community members with vested interests, he added.

Government officials held talks with the intermediary caste members who prevented Dalit community members from entering the temple and attacked them but did not initiate action against them. Hence, they should be subjected to departmental action.

Pointing out Pattali Makkal Katchi functionary Venkatesan’s alleged role in the attack, he said, he was not arrested yet. “He should be arrested and remanded immediately,” he added.

He added that the National Human Rights Commission should take cognisance of the issue and investigate the matter. Above all, he said, officials of the Mariyamman Temple, which is under the control of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, should ensure that Dalit community members are allowed entry into the temple. Those who act against their rights should be immediately arrested and punished, he demanded.