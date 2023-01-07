NGO demands relief to Dalits in Vengavayal

January 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The State government should immediately give monetary relief to the Dalits at Vengavayal village in Pudukottai district where faeces was found in drinking water stored in an overhead tank, said A. Kathir, director, Madurai-based NGO Evidence, here on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said a fact-finding team from Evidence visited the village on Friday. When a six-year-old-girl in the village complained of vomiting and other health complications on the eve of Christmas, her parents rushed her to a primary health centre, from where they were directed to Pudukottai Government Medical College and Hospital. Diagnosis at the Pudukottai hospital revealed that the child had consumed contaminated water.

When the villagers checked the overhead tank supplying drinking water to them, they found faeces floating in the water. Soon, many other children complained of vomiting, fever and respiratory problems. Vellanoor police registered three cases under Section 277 and 3 (1) (b), 3 (1) (x) and 3 (2) (va) of Section 328 of the IPC in this connection.

However, even after a fortnight, the police have not arrested the accused, Mr. Kathir said, adding the only comfort was that the State had ordered construction of a new overhead tank and the district administration had laid 23 new drinking water tap connections at the Dalit colony.

Mr. Kathir urged the Health Department to conduct a medical camp at the village. Even senior officers of Adi-Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department had not visited the place, he charged.

He said it was shocking to find many poromboke lands, including an odai, encroached upon by dominant community members in Vengavayal.

The Dalits in the village were upset over the happenings since December 24. The villagers, particularly women and elders, expressed concern over the lackadaisical attitude of the officials. “The womenfolk told the team that only if Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited them, things might improve,” Mr. Kathir said, adding the 63-member high-powered SC/ST Committee, headed by the CM, should visit Vengavayal.

The government should also give two acres of land to each Dalit family at the village and bring about development there, which alone would instil confidence in them.

The team members said the police had not objected to the bail application filed by the accused. Law Minister Regupathy, who had been elected as an MLA from Pudukottai district, should ensure that the cases were adequately represented by senior advocates to render justice to them.