Newspaper reading, a success for civil services exams: Collector

THENI

Newspaper reading is one of the prime reasons for success in civil services exams, according to Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev.

Speaking at a function — ‘Read and Rise,’ an initiative by The Hindu here on Wednesday supported by LS Mills here, she said that books were informative and knowledge oriented. The students should put them to the best use.

The newspapers, particularly The Hindu, helped acquire knowledge on current affairs and other subjects during her preparation for civil services exams, she noted.

Wishing the students good luck ahead of the public exams, she appealed to the school heads and senior teachers from the government schools to encourage reading habit among the children.

As many as 30 sets of The Hindu publications were presented to all the government schools. The Collector commended the LS Mills for its support in the initiative.

In his address, LS Mills Managing Director S. Manivannan recollected his education in government school and that he was giving back something to the society.

Chief Education Officer Marimuthu, L.S. Prabhakar, Joint Managing Director, LS Mills, also participated.