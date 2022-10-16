Newly wedded couple washed away in river near Bodi

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tragic incident, three persons, including a newly wedded couple, were washed away in the Periathu Combai river near here on Sunday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said Sanjay, 24, son of an ex-serviceman in Bodi, worked in the United Kingdom. Hence, when his relative, Raja of Theni, got married last month, he could not attend the wedding. So, he invited the newly married couple to his house for lunch during his visit.

Sanjay, his relative Pranav, 10, Raja and his wife, went for a bath in the Pathinettam Padi Keni in Periathu Combai. After reaching the spot, the four climbed on a rock and were about to step in, when they slipped and fell. The swift water current pulled them inside the river and they vanished in no time.

The boy managed to come out and informed a passer-by identified as Ramraj of Othakadai, who, in turn, alerted the Fire and Rescue Services and the police. The fire-fighters retrieved the three bodies from the river. Bodi police have registered a case.