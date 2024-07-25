Newly-wed youth murdered by brothers-in-law for marrying girl from different community in Virudhunagar district

A 26-year-old man who married a woman from a different community, was hacked to death by her brothers in Reserve Line near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday (July 24, 2024) night.

The police have arrested the brothers, P. Dhanabalamurugan (26) and P. Balamurugan (27) of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar and their friend, S. Siva of Kamarajapuram Colony.

The police said that the victim M. Karthik Pandian, an automobile mechanic, had fallen in love with Nandhini Kumari. They got married eight months ago, against the will of the girl’s family members.

The newly-wed couple was living about a km away from her family. The brothers had been threatening Karthik Pandian with dire consequences over phone.

On Wednesday night, Karthik Pandian had gone to pick up Nandhini, who is working in a supermarket.

Even as he was waiting on his bike for her to come out, the trio had come there on two motorbikes. After ramming one of the bikes against Karthik Pandian, the assailants pulled out sharp weapons and attacked him indiscriminately.

Though Nandini and others tried to prevent them, they continued to inflict cut injuries on Karthik Pandian’s head. He was killed on the spot.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K. Ferozekhan Abdullah inspected the scene of crime.

Later, the accused surrendered before the Malli police.

