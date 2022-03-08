Newly-wed woman stabbed to death by husband

THOOTHUKUDI

The Thaalamuthu Nagar police are on the lookout for a youth, who allegedly stabbed to death his wife on Monday night.

Police said cab driver R. Ponraj, 24, of Anna Nagar here married Mari Selvi, 19, of Balathandyutham Nagar under Thaalamuthu Nagar police station in November last. As Mari Selvi was frequently speaking with a stranger over the phone, it triggered altercation between the couple. Subsequently, Ponraj sent Mari Selvi to her mother’s home at Balathandyutham Nagar.

When Ponraj went to his in-laws’ house on Monday night along with his friends, he asked Mari Selvi to come out. As she came out of her house, Ponraj and his friends allegedly stabbed Mari Selvi in which she died on the spot.

Mari Selvi’s mother Mariammal, who tried to save her daughter, sustained stab injuries on the hands. She has been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Thaalamuthu Nagar police have registered a case.

Moreover, Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, Sivasubramanian is also probing the murder since Mari Selvi has been murdered within five months of her marriage.