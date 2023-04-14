April 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A newly-wed couple, who got married last Monday, drowned in a check-dam near Mela Authoor on Thursday.

Police said R. Muthumari, 21, of Mullakkaadu Nesamony Nagar near here got married to M. Palanikumar, 30, of Mela Authoor on April 10. The couple, who went to nearby Vinayagar Temple around 12 noon on Thursday, did not return home even after 9 p.m.

When Palanikumar’s family and relatives started searching for the couple, they could not find them anywhere.

As they continued the search on Friday morning, they saw the footwear of Palanikumar and Muthumari near the check-dam at Mela Authoor and the bodies were found floating there.

Police suspect that the couple, while trying take photos with their mobile phone, might have lost their balance and fallen into the check-dam.

Authoor police have registered a case.