Newly launched additional transformer to rectify voltage defects

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated, via video-conferencing, an additional transformer at Chinnakattalai substation in Sedapatti Panchayat Union in Madurai district.

An additional transformer of 25 MVA (megavolt-amperes) capacity at a cost of ₹2.41 crore at the 110/33-11 kV substation at Chinnakattalai village was among the 16 new substations and 55 upgraded transformers inaugurated across the State on behalf of Tangedco.

The Mangalrevu power line and the 33 kV Peraiyur line run from Chinnakattalai substation, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly launched additional transformer would enable rectification of voltage defects and meet the additional power demand in more than 15 villages including Mangalrevu, Peraiyur, Saptur, Kottaipatti, Thottanampatti, Saluppapatti, and Kudiseri/

Collector S. Aneesh inspected the functioning of the new transformer.

Tangedco Superintending Engineer Mangalanathan, Executive Engineer Azhagu Manimaran and other officials were present.