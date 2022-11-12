Newly inaugurated bus routes to benefit 25 villages in Dindigul district

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy flags off new bus services at Reddiyarchathiram near Dindigul on Saturday.

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy on Saturday inaugurated new bus routes and services that would benefit a total of 25 villages across Dindigul district.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy and Collector S. Visakan were present at the event at Reddiarchatram.

The Minister said that to make commuting easier for the public, especially for school and college students, the bus services were being extended.

He noted that around 1,140 new buses had been procured by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC). Steps would be taken to improve the quality of buses running through cities as well as to strengthen connectivity to villages.

The newly inaugurated four bus routes included Dindigul to Oddanchatram via Reddiarchatram and Moolachatram; Dindigul to Kannivadi via Ammapatti and Pudupatti; Dindigul to Chettiapatti via Pempur and Thomaiyarpuram Bypass; Sempatti to Batlagundu via Nithayankottai and Pattiveeranpatti; and Oddanchatram to Dindigul via Moolachatram and Reddiarchatram.

The three newly extended bus routes included Batlagundu to Sempatti via Pattiveeranpatti and Athoor; Dindigul to S. Kamatchipuram via Vanivilas and Kottapatti; and Vedasandur to Dindigul via Seethamaram Nal Road and Kothandaraman Nagar.

Two new bus services included bus plying from Kannivadi to Dindigul via Thippampatti and Kuttathupatti; and Poothampatti to Dindigul via Thadikombu and District Collectorate.

The Minister also urged the public to air their grievances at the newly opened MLA office at Reddiarchatram and directed the local body officials to work towards fulfilling demands of the public.

Managing Directors of TNSTC (Madurai) and (Dindigul) A. Arumugam and M.Daniel Solomon respectively and others were present.