Newly elected councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation take oath

The newly elected councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation, who had been kept in a resort at Poovaar near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, are being taken in air-conditioned vans to an undisclosed destination in Kollam district of Kerala soon after they assumed office on Wednesday.

TIRUNELVELI

Amidst tight police protection, the newly elected councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation assumed office here on Wednesday.

Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran administered oath of office to the councilors even as their family members were viewing it on a big LED screen kept on the Corporation premises on S.N. High Road.

In the council with 55 members, the ruling DMK has 44 members while its arch rival, the AIADMK, had to content with just 4 councilors including former Deputy Mayor P. Ganesan alias Jeganathan, who was elected from ward 30. The DMK’s allies Congress has 3 councilors, while the MDMK, Indian Union Muslim League and the CPI (M) have 1 member each to make the ruling party’s presence in the council very strong.

However, the intra-party rivalry in the DMK forced the party office-bearers here to take 35 DMK councilors to a beachside resort immediately after the counting of votes on February 22 in a bid to avert ‘horse-trading’ during the indirect elections to be held on Friday (March 4) to elect the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

After spending a week in the resort, the councilors landed in a hotel owned by a former MLA on the South Bypass Road on Wednesday morning in 5 air-conditioned vans, in which they were brought to Tirunelveli Corporation’s administrative office for the swearing-in ceremony, which was held with heavy police protection.

When DMK councilor S. Petchiammal, who was fielded by the ruling party in ward 35 after his son Ponnudas alias Ape Mani was murdered on January 29 last due to intra-party rivalry over getting ticket in the DMK for the councilor election, took oath by repeating the solemn promise read by a Corporation official, she broke down.

“My son, with the intention of serving the people in an effective fashion, wanted me to become a councilor. Though his desire has become reality with people’s support, he’s not in front of me as I take the oath today as a councilor. I swear in the name of my son that I would serve the people who elected me in a fitting manner,” Ms. Petchiammal said after taking the oath even as the councilors thumped the desk.

As councilors Amina Beevi of ward 48 and Ali Shaik Manzoor of ward 49 could not read the oath, they repeated the pledge read by a Corporation official. Like some of the DMK councilors, who thanked DMK chief and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for having given them “opportunity to serve the people” while taking oath, Independent councilor Shafi Amir Fath of ward 47, who contested the election as an independent after being denied ticket in the ruling party, also thanked the DMK president. “She has already joined the ruling party,” said a DMK office-bearer here.

Mr. Vishnu Chandran, who welcomed the newly-elected councilors, thanked them and his officials profusely for cooperating with the administration in completing the poll process – right from electioneering to counting of votes - in peaceful manner.

“Since the Corporation’s administration and the implementation of the projects were taken care of for the past five years by the officials, you have now joined hands with the administration to make it more effective. I sincerely solicit your support to serve the residents of Tirunelveli Corporation in the best possible fashion,” Mr. Vishnu Chandran appealed.

The ceremony was held in the refurbished Corporation council hall, where most of the participants showed total disregard for COVID-19 protocol as they neither wear masks nor kept physical distancing.

Interestingly, the swearing-in ceremony started with the ‘Thamizhthaai Vaazhthu’ sung by four newly elected women councilors.