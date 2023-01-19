Newborn baby’s body found in well

January 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The body of a newborn baby girl was retrieved from a well near Kalakkad in the district on Thursday.

Police said autorickshaw driver Ramesh, 30, of Kattarkulam near Kalakkad married Esakkiammal alias Indhu, 23, four years ago. When Ms. Indhu, who gave birth to a baby girl a week ago, was sleeping in the early hours of Thursday, Mr. Ramesh went out in his autorickshaw to pick up a customer near Cheranmahadevi.

When Ms. Indhu woke up, her baby sleeping in the cradle was reportedly missing. As she alerted her husband, Mr. Ramesh returned home and started searching for the baby along with her relatives. Later, they found the baby’s body in a well in the village.

On receiving information from the relatives of Ms. Indhu, Kalakkad police sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

During investigation, the police found that Ms. Indhu gave birth to a boy in 2021 and the baby was found dead in the cradle. Hence, the police suspect that Ms. Indhu, who was reportedly undergoing treatment for psychological disorders, might have flung the baby girl into the well. Further investigation is on.