New Collector assumes office

19 May 2021 21:55 IST

Aneesh Sekhar assumed office as the new Collector here on Wednesday.

In a brief chat with reporters after taking charge at the Collectorate, he said that his first and foremost priority would be to contain the COVID-19 virus. He said that there was nothing new to say to tackle the COVID virus. All that is required is to follow the standard protocol.

Having worked in Madurai earlier as Corporation Commissioner, he said that he was familiar with the needs of the people here.

Thanking the government for giving him an opportunity to serve the people, he said that he would study the prevailing scenario with the teams and tackle the situation very soon.

He said that the pandemic could be effectively distanced with the full cooperation of the residents and hoped to get their support in fighting the virus. The official machinery, which has been working round-the-clock, would see results only when the people obeyed the restrictions imposed by the government.

The containment measures and enforcing the lock down restrictions would be accorded top priority, he said and urged the media to highlight the need for wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and keeping the environment clean.

He said that only when people remained indoors during the lockdown, the officials could work more efficiently. ‘Unless there was absolute need, people should not step out of their homes,’ he said.

Later, he held a meeting with officials from various departments.