New Zealand education fair held in Madurai city

March 02, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

New Zealand education fair in progress in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A one-day ‘New Zealand Education Fair’ was organised in the city on Saturday.

According to a press release, the fair was held by the AK Consultants(akc Go Abroad) with support from the Education New Zealand, a government of New Zealand enterprise.

Leading Universities, including the University of Auckland, Waikato University, AUT University and five other institutions, participated. Around 300 students from various school and colleges attended.

Apart from the course options, entry requirements and career opportunities, the organisers explained the benefits of studying in New Zealand and why New Zealand is emerging as a favoured destination for Indian students, said AK Consultants CEO A. Aladi Arun.

Officers from the Canara Bank and Indian Bank explained the options available for students and the education loans offered by them. The participants’ queries were clarified, the release added.

