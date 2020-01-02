New Year Eve cases have come down: GRH Dean

With only eight patients admitted to the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Tuesday night, New Year’s Eve in Madurai saw fewer accidents.

The patients were admitted between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said 38 patients were admitted prior to 8 p.m. and eight patients during peak hour. Along with a few stray incidents, the total went up to 51.

“It seems like there has been a good amount of awareness being created about drinking and driving as well as driving without helmets. Most cases were also not severe,” Dr. Sangumani said.

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said special drives were conducted to ensure reduction in the number of accidents.

“We placed barricades across the city on accident prone roads including Bypass Road, Anna Nagar, 80 Feet Road, K.K. Nagar and Alagar Koil Road. There was strict enforcement of drunk driving rules. Those who drove without helmets were not allowed to continue driving. They were given counselling and advice,” he pointed out.

Intense patrolling

Police, including 50 inspectors, Armed Reserve personnel and Deputy Commissioners, were deployed in full strength until 2 a.m..

“After 2 a.m. the strength was halved and very few vehicles were allowed to ply, reducing the number of accidents,” he said.